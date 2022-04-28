Quang Ninh to offer SEA Games 31 athletes free admission to tourist attractions
More than 1,400 athletes, coaches, referees and organising committee members taking part in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) events in Quang Ninh will be entitled to free admission to popular tourist attractions in the northern province.
Free sightseeing tours and experience activities will be held during the games, alternating between competition days, to allow all athletes and coaching staff to join, according to Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports.
SEA Games 31 is the biggest sports event ever hosted by Quang Ninh. It is deemed as a perfect opportunity for the coastal province to introduce its magnificent natural landscapes to international visitors.
The province has designated five three- to five-star hotels to accommodate sports delegations, referees and organising committee members.
It will host competitions in seven sports, namely beach volleyball, beach handball, triathlon, women’s football, Chinese chess, indoor volleyball and chess, from May 6 - 22.
It expects to welcome about 535 athletes, 414 referees and over 329 coaches during the games./.