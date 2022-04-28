Culture - Sports Acecook Vietnam remains sponsor for Vietnamese football Food manufacturer Acecook Vietnam will remain a sponsor for the national men’s and women’s football teams, as well as the U22 and U23 squads.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s food map created from dishes of 63 localities A national record has been set for the creation of the first food map of Vietnam made from typical dishes of all the 63 localities across the country.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh striving to support reporters at SEA Games 31 The organising board of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Quang Ninh held a press conference on April 27 regarding preparations for seven sports to be hosted by the northeastern province.