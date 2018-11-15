Van Don international airport in Quang Ninh will be operational in December. (Photo: vtv.vn)



– The northern border province of Quang Ninh will put into service three major transport projects in December this year, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Doc.The Van Don international airport, the Hon Gai international port, and the Ha Long-Van Don highway having a combined investment of 25 trillion VND will be operating between December 25 and 30, Doc announced after making a fact-finding tour of the three facilities on November 14.The three projects have been invested by private companies with Sun Group developing the Van Don international airport and Hon Gai international port, the fields that have seen the participation of private companies for the first time in Vietnam.When operating, the Van Don international airport will serve such big jets as A350 and B777 and is capable of catering for 2.5 million passengers a year by 2020 and 5 million passengers by 2030.The airport authority has been working with the provincial authorities and other sectors concerned to seek for its markets, focusing on Southeast and Aortheast Asia and local routes to destinations in the central and southern regions, like Hue, Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Da Lat and Phu Quoc.Hon Gai international port, located on the Cua Luc river, was built under the private-public partnership form between Sun Group and Quang Ninh province.It was designed to have a 524-m quay that is able to receive two cruise ships with capacity of up to 225,000 GT at the same time.The port provides a five-star three-storey terminal covering 7,600 square meters and a harbor serving 250 tourist boats carrying visitors to world heritage site Ha Long Bay.The Ha Long-Van Don highway stretches over 59 km, connecting with the Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh economic triangle, helping spur socio-economic development of the province and the northern key economic zone. It has a total investment of around 14 trillion VND.Investors said technical infrastructure of the three projects has been completed and they are speeding up the completion of required legal procedures for the operation of the Van Don international airport and the Hon Gai international port by the end of December.Doc said the province has signed a contract with investors to implement the Van Don-Mong Cai Expressway under the Built-Operation-Transfer (BOT) mode at a cost of 13 trillion VND.Quang Ninh spent over 2 trillion VND clearing around 90 percent of the ground used for the road, he said.Construction of the project is expected to commence late this year.-VNA