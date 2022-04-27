Quang Ninh to reserve five hotels, resorts to serve SEA Games 31
The northern province of Quang Ninh will reserve five hotels and resorts to accommodate members of the Organising Committee, referees and athletes during the time of the SEA Games 31.
During the Games, Quang Ninh will host the events of beach handball, chess, women’s football, indoor volleyball, Chinese chess, beach volleyball, and triathlon, which are slated from May 6-22 with the participation of over 1,400 athletes.
According to the province’s SEA Games Organising Committee, three of the facilities are in Ha Long and Uong Bi cities, namely the five-star Legacy Yen Tu resort with 133 rooms, the five-star FLC Grand Hotel Ha Long with 649 rooms and the four-star Tuan Chau Resort Ha Long with 207 rooms.
Two others, Hai Yen and Hoang Tam, are in Cam Pha city.
All the five are in city downtown or near competition venues.
The province considers hosting the regional sporting event a great opportunity to promote local tourism to international friends.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.