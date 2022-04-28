During the Games, Quang Ninh will host the events of beach handball, chess, women’s football, indoor volleyball, Chinese chess, beach volleyball, and triathlon, which are slated from May 6-22 with the participation of over 1,400 athletes.

According to the province’s SEA Games Organising Committee, three of the facilities are in Ha Long and Uong Bi cities, namely the five-star Legacy Yen Tu resort, the five-star FLC Grand Hotel Ha Long and the four-star Tuan Chau Resort Ha Long.

Two others, Hai Yen and Hoang Tam, are in Cam Pha city.

All the five are in city downtown or near competition venues.

The province considers hosting the regional sporting event a great opportunity to promote local tourism to international friends.

Themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, SEA Games 31 will be held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23./.

