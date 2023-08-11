Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Fishermen and fishing vessel owners in the coastal province of Quang Ninh will have their products and vessels seized by authorities from September if they don’t follow regulations on vessel registration, inspection, and reporting.

The province currently has more than 6,000 fishing vessels, of which 4,574 fishing vessels with a length of 6m or more have their data updated on the national fisheries database (Vnfishbase).

Among efforts to fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, Quang Ninh authorities asked fishing vessel owners to record the operation of every vessel, said deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vu Van Dien.

Coastal communes/wards were asked to set up a team overseeing the local fleet.



In addition, the authorities of coastal localities are responsible for making adequate and regular declarations of fishing vessels, and strengthening communication for vessel owners to comply with regulations on fishing.

By August 30, 2023, the localities must complete the registration of vessels and issuance of fishing licenses for all fishing vessels according to updated regulations./.