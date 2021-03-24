Quang Ninh to spend nearly 2.53 billion USD on infrastructure development
The northern province of Quang Ninh will set aside 58.7 trillion VND (2.53 billion USD) to develop modern and synchronous infrastructure during 2021-2025 to lure more investment, heard a meeting of the provincial People’s Council held on March 24.
Quang Ninh is developing infrastructure to lure investment. (Photo: quangninh.gov.vn)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - The northern province of Quang Ninh will set aside 58.7 trillion VND (2.53 billion USD) to develop modern and synchronous infrastructure during 2021-2025 to lure more investment, heard a meeting of the provincial People’s Council held on March 24.
Priority will be given to investment in strategic infrastructure such as transport, IT and telecommunications, as well as infrastructure in industrial parks, seaports, and port services.
As much as 11.7 trillion VND will be allocated in 2021 alone.
Along with focusing on completing infrastructure at key seaports such as Con Ong - Hon Net, Hai Ha, Van Ninh and Nam Tien Phong, the province has outlined planning schemes to build international-standard marinas at Cua Luc Bay, while mobilising resources to complete construction of Van Don – Mong Cai highway and Ha Long – Cam Pha coastal road, Cua Luc 1 and 3 bridges in 2021, as well as road and bridge to Hon Net – Con Ong port in 2022.
Regarding infrastructure development at economic and industrial parks, Quang Ninh province will arrange capital to build essential works to attract investment in processing projects, high-tech manufacturing, clean industry, smart industry, high-end sea tourism, and international standard service complex.
During 2016-2021, the province disbursed more than 49 trillion VND in public capital. Total social investment in the period was estimated at nearly 345 trillion VND, or 1.6 times higher than the figure recorded during 2011-2015./.
