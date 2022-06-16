Quang Ninh to welcome first golf tourists from RoK in July
A charter flight is set to land at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on July 1 carrying nearly 200 tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Quang Ninh to welcome first golf tourists from the RoK in July. (Photo: daidoanket.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) - A charter flight is set to land at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on July 1 carrying nearly 200 tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Korean visitors are scheduled to play golf, visit UNESCO World Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, and enjoy other entertainment services during their trip. This is one of the first international golf tourism groups to visit the province since it fully opened up to tourism and RoK loosened entry and exit conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quang Ninh plans to receive a similar charter flight from the RoK later in July. These tours are organised by Good Feeling Vietnam Company.
More travelers from RoK will be brought to the province by charter flights in the third and fourth quarters of this year, the company said.
In a bid to attract tourists, the province has reduced entrance fees to some key destinations and rolled out promotions.
Enterprises engaged in the tourism sector have strived to revamp products exclusively for international tourists to meet the demands of customers, and the number of visitors to the locality has increased dramatically in recent months.
Quang Ninh received about 4.3 million visitors by the end of May, most of them domestic travellers.
The arrival of international tourists via Van Don International Airport will contribute to realising the province’s goal of welcoming 1.5 million international tourists this year./.