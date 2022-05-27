Quang Ninh tops PCI rankings for five consecutive years
Quang Ninh secured the lead in the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings with a PCI score of 73.02, marking the fifth consecutive year the northern province has been at the top.
VNA
See more
