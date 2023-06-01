Videos Stunning wind farm in Bac Lieu province Tourists used to visit Bac Lieu province mainly because of tales about affluent landlords with children whose lavish lifestyles gave rise to many anecdotes about “princes”. Visitors to the southern land now have other reasons, like experiencing breathtaking wind turbines rising up from the East Sea.

Videos Quang Nam moves to boost tourism development Quang Nam province has developed green, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly tourism offerings in a bid to attract visitors. However, experts believe, for a breakthrough to be seen in its tourism development, the province’s tourism sector should improve product quality and meet the increasing demands of tourists.

Travel International summer festivals help Da Nang draw in tourism A series of international festivals have been being organised at Sun World Ba Na Hills tourist site in Da Nang to attract the attention of new holidaymakers visiting the central beach city in this summer.