Quang Ninh: Van Don bans plastic products on five island communes
Tourists are prohibited from bringing single-use plastic products to five island communes in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh’s Van Don district starting April 27.
With the communes consisting of Quan Lan, Minh Chau, Ngoc Vung, Thang Loi, and Ban Sen, visitors and residents are assisted in using environmentally-friendly, recycled products as alternatives for plastic bags.
Launched coinciding with the beginning of the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, the programme aims to raise awareness about the risks of plastic waste pollution, and to call on the community to change behaviours and habits of using single-use plastic products and bags, thereby reducing environmental pollution, protecting the ecosystem, and building a sustainable tourism industry.
Van Don targets to cut 50% and 100% plastic waste in the five communes by 2025 and 2030, respectively.
On September 15 last year, Quang Ninh’s Co To island district also banned tourists from bringing single-use plastic products there./.