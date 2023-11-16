The delegation of Hokkaido prefecture led by its Governor Suzuki Naomichi and representatives from Japanese enterprises are welcomed at Van Don International Airport. (Photo: published by VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – A flight departing from Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture landed at Van Don International Airport in Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh on November 16, marking the first direct flight between the destinations.

The flight carried 274 passengers including a delegation of Hokkaido prefecture led by its Governor Suzuki Naomichi and representatives from Japanese enterprises.

The Japanese delegation’s visit to Vietnam is within the framework of the Hokkaido Festival in Ha Long in 2023, held on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations and the 60th founding anniversary of Quang Ninh province.

The event also aims to concretise the exchange and cooperation agreement between Hokkaido and Quang Ninh signed on September 9, 2022. It also contributes to developing the friendship and cooperation between the two localities, enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and promoting their extensive and extensive collaboration in areas in which both sides have strengths.



At the welcoming ceremony, representatives of Quang Ninh province and Van Don International Airport told the Japanese delegation about the airport and the potential for tourism cooperation between the two sides.



The Governor of Hokkaido expressed his joy and surprise when the first flight connecting Hokkaido and Quang Ninh was fully booked, proving the great interest of the Japanese people in Quang Ninh in particular and Vietnam in general.

Representatives from Van Don airport wished that authorities in Hokkaido and Quang Ninh will support airlines to launch direct flights connecting the two localities.

After nearly 5 years of operation, Van Don International Airport has seen 6,131 flights, including 560 international ones. It served 755,000 passengers, consisting of nearly 80,000 foreigners./.