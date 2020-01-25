Quang Ninh welcomes first foreign visitors of Lunar New Year
The first foreign visitors of the traditional Lunar New Year arrived in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on January 25.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky (R) presents flowers and lucky gifts to the first guests and wished them health, happiness and success. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The first foreign visitors of the traditional Lunar New Year arrived in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on January 25.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky presented flowers and lucky gifts to the first guests and wished them health, happiness and success.
On the first day of the Year of the Rat, four groups of nearly 60 holidaymakers from France, Japan and Taiwan (China) came to Tuan Chau international port.
A tourist from Taiwan said she was very happy to be warmly welcomed in Ha Long, adding that she wants her family to have enjoyable experience at the world’s natural heritage site.
Close to 10,000 visitors, mainly from Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Canada and France, are expected to visit Ha Long on January 25, the first day of the Lunar New Year.
The same day morning, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy welcomed the first overseas visitors at Van Don international airport.
All of the 120 passengers on the flight of the low-cost budget carrier Vietjet Air departing from Tan Son Nhat international airport (Ho Chi Minh City) to Van Don (Quang Ninh) received free tickets to visit Yen Tu relic site and Ha Long Bay.
Quang Ninh aims to welcomed 15.5 million visitors in 2020, including 6.5 million foreigners./.