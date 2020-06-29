For just around 9 USD, you can now enjoy a speedboat trip out to Co To, a beautiful island off the coast of Quang Ninh province. Tickets have been discounted 30% compared to before the pandemic.

The lower tickets have attracted a host of visitors to the island. It has been welcoming 300 to 800 tourists each day in recent times, according to the Co To District People’s Committee - proving that the local stimulus programmes are having an effect.

Quang Ninh is among the pioneers in introducing stimulus programmes to revive its tourism sector. In addition to discounts and promotions, the province is also focusing on improving infrastructure and diversifying tourism products to attract more visitors.

The province remains on high alert even though COVID-19 has been basically contained, which has found favour among tourists.

Tourism is a spearhead economic sector in Vietnam, with over 40,000 companies contributing 9.2% to GDP and generating millions of jobs./.

VNA