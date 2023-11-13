Quang Ninh works hard on fighting IUU fishing
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has mobilised the participation of the entire political system to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam’s seafood exports lifted.
With the locality’s determination and tireless efforts, relevant violations by local fishing vessels have decreased sharply, while positive changes have taken place in fishery management.
As of October 6, Quang Ninh had counted 5,973 fishing vessels, including 793 with a length of 12m and above and 3,749 with a length from 6m to 12m. In line with regulations of the Fisheries Law and recommendations by the EC on IUU fighting, the registration data of 700 out of 793 vessels with a length of 12m and above (88.27%) had been synchronised with the Vietnam Fisheries database system (VNFishbase). The rate among boats of 6m-12m length was 99.6% (3,735). Meanwhile, 620 boats with a length of 12m and above (75.6%) have been granted fishing licences.
The provincial authorities have also focused on strengthening the monitoring and certification of origin of exploited aquatic products in line with the recommendations of the EC.
The province has issued a decision on the temporary establishment of 10 inspection and control points for fishing vessels at wharves, ports, and shelters for fishing vessels, with nine of those already becoming operational.
The locality will further intensify actions to stop illegal fishing activities in foreign waters, implement origin-tracing for exploited seafood, and tighten control of imported raw materials, especially those imported via container ships. Additionally, communication activities will be intensified to enhance vessels' owners and captains' knowledge and awareness of regulations related to IUU fishing.
In October, a delegation from the European Commission (EC) conducted the fourth inspection over the issue in southern Ba Ria - Vung Tau and Binh Dinh provinces. After the inspection, the delegation acknowledged Vietnam’s efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, especially the Government and Prime Minister’s political resolve and direction.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said the EC delegation spoke highly of the right direction and strong instructions from the Vietnamese Government, and agreed with the country that the shift to a responsible fishery industry has recorded improvements.
The inspectors asked authorities to control materials imported by container ships, and levy fines for vessels that leave Vietnam's waters as tracked by vessel monitoring systems (VMS).
The EC delegation also recommended localities seriously enforce the legal regulations in the Law on Fisheries, especially the rules on VMS installation and vessel registration, licensing and marking, according to Tien.
The Deputy Minister demanded leaders of coastal provinces and cities to prevent vessels from violating anti-IUU fishing rules in foreign waters.
Following the inspection, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministries and localities to ensure resources to fix limitations and shortcomings in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
In a dispatch issued on November 4, the PM stressed that progress has been made in the work over the past six years, yet limitations and shortcomings were revealed during the European Commission (EC)’s fourth inspection from October 10-18 such as illegal operations by fishing boats in foreign waters, unconcerted implementation of legal regulations in localities, and poor performance in traceability and the settlement of violations.
He also pointed to causes behind the problems, mainly the negligence of many relevant management agencies and localities, and asked the ministers and chairpersons to raise their responsibility and stayed resolved to have the EC’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed during its fifth inspection, slated for the second quarter of 2024.
Chinh emphasised the need to strictly handle organisations and individuals that commit violations, step up the communications work, amend and supplement relevant legal regulations, issue mechanisms and policies in support of fishermen’s livelihoods, and monitor fishing fleets.
Apart from a closer look on traceability, more attention should be paid to international cooperation, he said, suggesting negotiations and signing of hotlines between Vietnam and Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines./.