Health Vietnam records another community COVID-19 infection case Vietnam reported another COVID-19 infection in the community, and detected no imported cases within the past 12 hours as of 6am on February 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam posts 31 more COVID-19 cases on first day of February Vietnam recorded 31 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, over the last 12 hours from 6am on February 1, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Thousands of volunteers working on COVID-19 contact tracing Thousands of volunteers are working online to help quickly verify information on F1, F2, and F3 cases linked to COVID-19 infections, heard a meeting in Hanoi on February 1 reviewing the work of the COVID-19 quick information response team.