Quang Ninh’s Cai Bau island under temporary lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread
Cai Bau island in Van Don district in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been put under temporary lockdown as from 0:00 on February 2 in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quang Ninh (VNA) –
The island has six communes, namely Ha Long, Dong Xa, Binh Dan, Doan Ket, Dai Xuyen and Van Yen, and Cai Rong town.
Van Don district recorded another COVID-19 patient on February 1 night (Patient 1,849), who is an employee of Van Don International Airport.
The man joined about 50-60 others at a party at Trung Sun restaurant whose owner was confirmed infected with COVID-19.
The People’s Committee of Van Don district has assigned local medical agencies to guide the communes and Cai Rong town to roll out necessary prevention and control measures, and ensure medical supplies.
As of 18:30 on February 1, Quang Ninh had detected five more COVDI-19 cases – Patients ,821, 1,822, 1,847 and 1,849, with two linked to the hotspot in the Van Don airport, two related to the cluster in Chi Linh city in the neighbouring province of Hai Duong, and the other to the one in Vietnam Poyun Electronics (POYUN) Co., Ltd.
Quang Ninh has reported 30 cases of COVID-19 so far, of whom 29 have been under treatment in the locality and the other, Patient 1,553, was sent to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Dong Anh./.