Business Ample room to grow and develop Vietnamese clam exports Clams are one of main aquatic products of Vietnam. This is also a popular product in many markets such as the Europe, US, Japan, Malaysia and Australia, among others. In recent years, many localities and businesses have made strong investments in sustainable production in order to achieve international certifications, creating a foundation for Vietnamese clam exports to expand.

Business Worst is over for garment, footwear exports, growth next year Statistics of the General Department of Customs showed that the export of garments fell by 12.9% to 27.7 billion USD in the first ten months of this year, and that of footwear by 18.3% to 16.4 billion USD.

Business Vietnam’s rubber industry goes green Many domestic rubber firms are pursuing a green strategy in an effort to reduce waste and verify sustainable forest management certificates to better promote the Vietnamese rubber brand globally.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of over 24.6 billion USD Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.