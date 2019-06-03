A second-class Labour Medal was presented to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Doc (L) (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony was held in the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on June 3 to present medals conferred by the Lao President to the province’s individuals and collectives for their contributions to enhancing the friendship between the two countries.At the ceremony, Secretary and Governor of Luang Prabang province of Laos Khamkhanh Chanthavisouk affirmed that Quang Ninh province’s support and assistance to the Lao provinces of Luang Prabang, Xaynhabuly and Houaphan over the past years has contributed to their socio-economic development.He voiced his belief that the friendship between Quang Ninh and the three northern provinces of Laos will be strengthened in the future.At the ceremony, a second-class Labour Medal was presented to Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Doc.Third class Labour Medals were granted to Do Thi Hoang, former Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Thi Hoang and Nguyen Duc Long, former Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.Meanwhile, Friendship Medals were presented to the Ha Long University, the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Education and Training.For his part, Doc said that the noble awards reflect the Lao Party and State’s recognition of Quang Ninh province and the contributions of its officials towards promoting the traditional friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the countries.He pledged that Quang Ninh will continue to promoting the comprehensive cooperation with the Lao provinces in a more practical and effective manner, contributing to the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.After eight years of implementation, cooperation programmes between Quang Ninh and the Lao provinces have reaped positive results. The two sides have annually exchanged high-ranking delegations to discuss and deploy cooperation agreements.-VNA