Society War-time bomb safely removed in residential area in Quang Binh A 227-kg bomb left from the war time was safely defused in a residential in Bo Trach district, the central province of Quang Binh, the province’s military command said on March 2.

Society First national forum held on engaging men in promoting gender equality A national forum on “Engaging Men and Boys in the Promotion of Gender Equality and the Elimination of Gender-based Violence” was held for the first time in Hanoi with 200 delegates participating both online and in person.

Society Charity house provides books, clothes for ethnic minorities in Nghe An Mong Van Thanh, a seventh-grader of Bac Ly semi-boarding school for ethnic minorities, browses second-hand books and warm clothes at the charity house in Huoi Trang 1 Village, Bac Ly Commune, the central province of Nghe An.

Society HCM City's police request prosecution of flight attendant for spreading COVID-19 The People’s Procuracy of Ho Chi Minh City on March 2 said it has received an investigation conclusion and other documents linked to a case of “spreading contagious disease to others” involving a 29-year-old flight attendant, who is Patient 1,342.