Quang Tri: 108 explosives safely detonated
The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) said on February 18 that its team has safely moved and detonated 108 dangerous explosives found in a Melaleuca forest in the central province of Quang Tri’s Hai Son commune.
There were 103 37mm artillery shells and five 40mm grenades discovered by the team at a depth of about 30cm below the ground in a location that is some 200m away from the residential area.
Determining that these explosives are eligible to move, they brought them to a gathering ground for detonation.
According to the Quang Tri Mine Action Centre, in 2021, governmental and non-governmental organisations with mine remediation activities cleared over 37 million sq.m of land by demining 27,660 bombs, mines, explosives of all kinds./.