Society Ministry reviews performance of 2021-22 school year's first semester An online conference was held in Hanoi on February 18 to assess the implementation of the education-training sector in the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Society VBF official highlights prospects of circular agriculture New initiatives, smart production concepts, new farming models, digitisation, more efficient logistics and a greater focus on circular agriculture and responsibility for the environment will be highlights for this year, said David Whitehead, head of the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Agri-Business Working Group at the annual VBF dialogue in Hanoi on February 18.

Society Japanese company penalised for mistreatment of Vietnamese intern Authorities of Japan on February 18 withdrawn the licence to receive foreign interns of a construction company where a Vietnamese apprentice was mistreated.

Society Joint UN project promotes disability inclusion The United Nations has recently launched a joint project, themed “Working together for an inclusive future. Implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) through effective collaboration.”