Quang Tri: 227-kilo bomb safely handled
A mobile bomb and mine clearance team from PeaceTrees Vietnam safely handles a 227 kg bomb left over from the war (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) - A mobile bomb and mine clearance team from PeaceTrees Vietnam safely handled a 227 kg bomb left over from the war in Luong Le village, Tan Hop commune, in Huong Hoa district, central Quang Tri province.
Discovered by quarrymen, the bomb was about 20 metres underground.
The US-made MK82 bomb was 1.54 metres in length. It took the team two hours to approach it, evaluate its condition, and then remove and destroy it.
PeaceTrees Vietnam is a US non-governmental organisation specialising in healing the legacy of war by removing unexploded ordnance (UXO) and returning the land to safe use.
Quang Tri is the most severely contaminated place for bombs and mines in Vietnam. It has seen over 3,400 deaths and 5,100 injuries from UXO since the war ended in 1975./.
