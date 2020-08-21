Society Over 520 Vietnamese citizens return from abroad on August 21 Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens across over 30 countries in Europe, South America, and Africa and over 240 others in Singapore arrived home safely on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air on August 21.

Society Ninh Thuan enhances quality of ethnic minority language teaching The south central province of Ninh Thuan has rolled out measures to improve the quality of teaching the languages of Cham and Raglai ethnic minority groups with an aim to enhance literacy among the communities as well as maintain and promote the value of the languages.

Society Vietjet’s journey to bring citizens home Governments and airlines in many countries have organised special flights bringing their citizens home since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out globally.

Society More than 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Australia More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Australia were brought home safely on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 20.