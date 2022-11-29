Environment Tetra Pak expands used beverage carton collection in HCM City Tetra Pak, the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has announced that it has expanded the collection of used beverage cartons via the VECA app to 18 districts in Ho Chi Minh City, four more compared to the first phase of the project.

Environment Vietnam moves to conserve critically endangered ungulates To restore the population of critically endangered ungulates, the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development and the Department for Nature Conservation and Biodiversity jointly held a consultation meeting on November 22 to finalise a project to receive and raise, and restore the populations of Indian hog deer (Cervus porcinus), Rucervus eldii, giant muntjac, and Truong Son (Annamite) muntjac.

Environment New cold spell hits northern and central regions A new cold spell has hit the northern region since early November 23, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.