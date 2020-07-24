Quang Tri awards “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 84 women
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – The authorities of the central province of Quang Tri on July 24 held a ceremony to award and posthumously present the “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 84 local women whose husbands and children sacrificed their lives for national independence.
Of the awarded mothers, only three are still alive.
Also at the event, the provincial leaders granted the Independence Order to 11 families with the most martyrs.
To date, Quang Tri has presented the “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to over 2,870 women and the Independence Order to 656 families.
Speaking at the function, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vo Van Hung expressed his deep gratitude to the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, heroic martyrs and wounded soldiers for their great contributions to the independence and freedom of the Fatherland and the happiness of the people.
Later the same day, representatives of local authorities laid a wreath and offered incense in tribute to more than 21,000 martyrs from all over the country who are resting at the National Road 9 Martyrs Cemetery and Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery./.
