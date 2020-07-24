Society Vietnamese workers in Uzbekistan to be brought home soon The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a working session on July 24 with relevant ministries, agencies and the company that sent Vietnamese workers to Uzbekistan to discuss measures to support and bring the stranded labourers home as soon as possible.

Society Child drowning prevention project in Yen Bai gains positive results A project on child drowning prevention carried out in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has reaped positive results, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Heroic Vietnamese Mothers are “silent soldiers”: NA Chairwoman Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has described HeroicVietnamese Mothers as “silent soldiers” during the struggle for national defence.

Society Remains of soldiers reburied in Binh Phuoc Authorities in the southern province of Binh Phuoc held a ceremony on July 24 at the province’s martyr’s cemetery to rebury ten sets of remains of soldiers who laid down their lives during wartime.