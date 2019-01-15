Processing shrimp for export (Source: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri is building internationally-certified and high-tech shrimp farming zones in order to raise its shrimp value from 550 billion VND (23.9 million USD) to over 1 trillion VND.



Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Vo Van Hung said the move will turn Quang Tri into a major shrimp farming hub in the north central region. The locality has also selected shrimp as its representative in the national product chain.



Accordingly, the high-tech shrimp farming zone will sprawl over 50-100ha in coastal areas in early 2019.



Effective and eco-friendly models that use bio materials and biofloc technology which are up to organic and VietGap standards will be shared, especially in the communes of Trieu Phuoc, Trieu Do, Trieu An, and Trieu Van in Trieu Phong district; Gio Mai, Gio Viet, Trung Hai, and Trung Giang in Gio Linh district; and Vinh Giang in Vinh Linh district.



The province has set the goal of 1,500ha of shrimp farming area by 2020, with an output of around 6,800 tonnes. By 2025, intensive farming zones will also be built. –VNA



