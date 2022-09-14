An UXO clearance team (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri has cleared over 275 million sq.m of land contaminated with bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war since 1995.



The activity has been conducted by non-governmental, commercial and military organisations.



Of the cleared area, more than 152 million sq.m was contaminated with cluster bombs, or about 23% of the total cluster bomb-contaminated land.



By 2025, the province strives to clear 31,000ha of land contaminated with cluster bombs, equivalent to 50%.



So far, 34 non-governmental and 23 international organisations have joined the effort.



The locality has raised over 146 million USD from NGOs and international organisations, including over 91 million USD from the US Government.



Quang Tri is the most polluted locality in Vietnam in terms of UXO, which are scattered nearly 82% of its land area . Landmines and bombs have killed over 3,430 people and injured 5,100 others since the war ended in 1975.



It targets becoming the first locality nationwide to be free from wartime bombs, mines and UXO by 2025./.