Society Vietnam General Confederation of Labour keen on deepening ties with ILO The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has always been interested in promoting the friendship and partnership with international labour organisations, especially the United Nations’ members such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), stated VGCL President Nguyen Dinh Khang.

Travel Ho Chi Minh City ranks second in Asia’s top 10 best street food cities Canadian travel magazine The Travel has listed the southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City among the top 10 Asian cities that can be considered a dream for every street food lover.

Society Expanding certified forests in Tuyen Quang province To improve forest production value and promote sustainable forest development, Tuyen Quang province’s authorities have improved management and the granting of FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certificates for planted forest areas. The move has proven effective, helping local growers reach goals in improving social and economic value and protecting the environment.

Society US Ambassador learns about Lao Cai’s human trafficking combat A working delegation led by US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper paid a working trip to the northern border province of Lao Cai on February 21, during which the diplomat held a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong and attended a discussion on human trafficking prevention and control hosted by Family Health International 360.