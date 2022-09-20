Society Da Nang’s ambulance journey management utility launched An ambulance journey supervision and management utility has been launched on DanaMap or Danang Smart City app in the central city of Da Nang.

Society Dong Thap combines bamboo conservation with ecotourism Realising the values of bamboo, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has been working to conserve bamboo varieties in combination with ecotourism development over the past years, head a seminar on September 20.

Society An Giang province receives 44 illegal migrants from Cambodia The border guard force and relevant agencies of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20 received 44 Vietnamese nationals who were handed over by Cambodia.