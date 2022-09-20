Quang Tri effectively mobilises funds from int'l organisations
The central province of Quang Tri has effectively raised funds from international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to improve healthcare and education and develop livelihoods for local residents, address war aftermaths, and respond to climate change.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
According to the provincial Department of External Affairs, the World Vision International (WVI) has provided Quang Tri with an additional 9.8 million USD to finance its child protection, health and nutrition projects in the districts of Hai Lang, Huong Hoa and Dakrong from 2023 – 2027. The sum raised the total funding offered by WVI to the province since 2000 to 46 million USD.
WVI has also granted dozens of millions of USD to help the province improve living standards for poor households and disadvantaged people, particularly children.
Last month, Plan International Vietnam, CARE International in Vietnam and the Centre for Research on Initiatives of Community Development jointly launched a 2022 – 2023 project to improve the quality of life of especially disadvantaged ethnic minority communities in the communes of Ta Long, Ta Rut (Dakrong district), and Huong Loc, Lia and Ba Tang (Huong Hoa district), aiming to benefit thousands of people, mostly those with disabilities, children and women.
Since 1996, Quang Tri has mobilised more than 146 million USD from international organisations, such as PeaceTrees Vietnam, Mines Advisory Group, Clear Path International, and Norwegian People’s Aid, to tackle post-war bomb and mine consequences.
Quang Tri, one of the main battlegrounds during the war against the US, is the most heavily contaminated by unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Vietnam. Up to 82% of Quang Tri’s total area is contaminated by UXO during the 1960-70s. Wartime bombs and landmines have killed more than 3,430 local people and injured 5,100 others, 2021 data showed./.