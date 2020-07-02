Quang Tri exhibition features Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa
A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri on July 1.
Visitors to the exhibition (Source: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – A mobile exhibition giving visitors an insight into the historical and legal evidence proving Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos was opened in Huong Hoa district, the central province of Quang Tri on July 1.
On display are nearly 100 Atlases, 150 file photos on the two archipelagos, maps drawn by Vietnam and Westerns countries affirming that the two archipelagos belong to Vietnam, and China’s maps that do not include Hoang Sa and Truong Sa.
The exhibition confirms that Vietnam has established sovereignty over Truong Sa and Hoang Sa from an early time.
It is also expected to contribute to rejecting China’s groundless declarations over the two archipelagos as well as waters and islands of Vietnam.
The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of July 3./.