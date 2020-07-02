Society Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

Society Russians in Vietnam vote on amendments to constitution Russian citizens living in Vietnam voted in Russia’s national referendum on amendments to its constitution on July 1 in Hanoi, Da Nang, and HCM City.

Society Seminar reviews 25 years of Vietnam-US relations An international seminar was held in Hanoi on July 1 to look back on relations between Vietnam and the US during the last 25 years.

Society IMF hails Vietnam’s anti-pandemic model A recent article posted on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in the fight against the COVID-19.