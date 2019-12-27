Society HCM City told to focus efforts on transport Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a strategic solution that could help Ho Chi Minh City address its current challenges and develop a sustainable transport network, which would help create a smart and liveable city, said the director of the municipal Department of Transport, Tran Quang Lam.

Society Quality of life improving in Vietnam Vietnam’s population quality has significantly improved during the past 10 years with improved education level and healthcare, especially maternal and child health, experts agreed at a conference held in Hanoi on December 26.

Society Transformer manufacturing plant launched in Bac Ninh A transformer manufacturing plant invested by Hanaka Vietnam Group JSC was inaugurated in Tu Son town, the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 27.

Society Trial on former top HCM City official opens The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on December 26 opened the first-instance trial of the case of Nguyen Huu Tin, former vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, for his alleged wrongdoings in the management and use of State assets.