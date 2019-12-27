Quang Tri hosts workshop on peace festival
A workshop discussing a plan for organising a “festival for peace” in the central province of Quang Tri, took place in local Dong Ha city on December 27, attracting the participation of managers, experts and researchers on culture and history nationwide.
At the workshop (Source: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – A workshop discussing a plan for organising a “festival for peace” in the central province of Quang Tri, took place in local Dong Ha city on December 27, attracting the participation of managers, experts and researchers on culture and history nationwide.
According to the provincial People’s Committee, the event will feature series of art performances, exhibitions and seminars, and other honouring activities.
It is scheduled for July, mainly in Dong Ha city, Cua Viet, Cua Tung, Quang Tri town, the Truong Son and Road 9 National Martyrs Cemeteries, the Hien Luong-Ben Hai historical relic site.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam stressed that the event aims to honour values of peace and convey the message of peace loving of Vietnamese people and peace lovers around the globe.
Nguyen Quoc Hung, permanent member of the National Assembly Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children, said the festival should focus on activities honouring peace, contributions by martyrs and wounded soldiers, and promoting values of peace.
He also underlined the need to enhance education of the patriotism and peace-loving tradition among Vietnamese people, adding that international solidarity and people-to-people diplomacy is an important channel to maintain peace and foster tourism development, thus attracting more investment, promoting cultural exchange and reducing poverty./.