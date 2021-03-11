Society Binh Phuoc: Four sentenced for activities to overthrow people’s administration The People’s Court of southern Binh Phuoc province sentenced four locals to jail for “attempting to overthrow the people’s administration” under Article 109 of the 2015 Penal Court.

Society Binh Thuan working to tackle IUU fishing The south-central province of Binh Thuan has asked localities to promptly complete the installation of Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) on all fishing vessels and acquire the necessary data as part of efforts to tackle illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Vietnamese universities named in THE rankings 2021 Vietnam has three representatives among 606 institutions listed in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings this year, having also done so in 2020.