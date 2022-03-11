Quang Tri launches peace symbol design contest
Authorities and the youth union in the central province of Quang Tri on March 11 launched a sculpture design contest for a peace symbol to be erected at the local Hien Luong – Ben Hai national special relic site.
The nationwide contest will last until May 31, requiring its entries to be generalisable, artistic, and highly professional, and have positive cultural and humanistic meanings. The entries must be unique and sustainable. The selected work is expected to recreate the image of the national struggle to liberate the South and unify the country.
At the launch ceremony of the contest (Photo: laodong.vn)The province was one of the most heavily bombed areas during the anti-US resistance war. It was also renowned for the fierce 81-day-and-night battle at the ancient Quang Tri Citadel.
The local Hien Luong Bridge crosses Ben Hai River, which divided North and South Vietnam after the signing of the Geneva Accords in 1954. Though the river is just over 100m wide, it took 21 years for Vietnamese on the two banks to be united. The river and the bridge witnessed the Vietnamese people's fierce but glorious struggle against foreign invaders, reflecting their desire for and belief in victory and peace./.