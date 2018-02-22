Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– The central province of Quang Tri has attracted eight projects in high technology and green agriculture worth over 160 billion VND (7.02 million USD), according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.Notably, an automatic hydroponic project with an investment of 2 billion VND has been developed in Hai Lang town, Hai Lang district, covering 2,000 square metres.Nguyen Giap, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hai Lang district said that hi-tech agriculture has been effective, attracting the involvement of many farmers.He pledged that Hai Lang will create optimal conditions in land use and policy for investors in hi-tech agriculture.He highlighted the close coordination between the local government, enterprises and farmers in the field, pointing to a number of outstanding projects, including a nearly 80 billion VND project jointly implemented by the Quang Tri People’s Committee and Dong Giao company to develop a pineapple-growing region spanning the districts of Vinh Linh, Cam Lo and Dakrong.Currently, Quang Thi has focused on restructuring its agriculture, with priority on high technology agriculture to produce high quality products and adapt to climate change.The province plans to support investors in land use, capital and policy to develop projects growing key plants such as pepper, rice, vegetables and fruits.-VNA