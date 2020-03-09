Quang Tri lures urban development projects
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Quang Tri province has granted investment licences to TNG Holdings Vietnam to build two urban areas in Dong Ha city with a combined investment of nearly 1.8 trillion VND (over 78.2 million USD).
The committee has also approved investment plans for five urban development projects worth over 1.72 trillion (over 74.7 million USD), which will cover a total area of 104 ha in Dong Ha city.
Quang Tri has been attracting big investors operating in the fields of energy and processing, providing jobs for a large number of labourers but also increasing demand for housing and services.
Dong Ha aims to become a second-tier city in 2020. To that end, its infrastructure needs to be perfected, meeting the standards of a second-tier city and look towards the status of a first-tier one.
As well as developing urban infrastructure, investors have focused on building coastal ecological urban areas, urban areas with completed infrastructure, and areas with infrastructure for the trade and service sectors.
Coastal areas in Quang Tri are also attracting businesses and investors in developing ecological urban areas and resorts./.