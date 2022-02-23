Quang Tri: Over 25,000 ha of land cleared from war-left UXOs
The central province of Quang Tri has so far cleared over 25,000 ha of land from war-left landmines and other unexploded ordnance (UXO) and safely handled 765,000 UXO items.
The local authorities have also worked hard to support thousands of landmine victims, and raise awareness of local students and residents of the dangers of mines and UXOs.
Besides funding from the budget, the locality has mobilised over 110 million USD from donors for the settlement of wartime UXO consequences.
The mobilization of aid has helped Quang Tri train technicians, and equip them with modern equipment and devices in mine clearance.
Quang Tri is the most polluted locality in terms of UXOs in Vietnam, with over 82 percent of its land area contaminated. War-left landmines and bombs have killed over 3,430 people and injured 5,100 since the war ended in 1975.
Since 1995, the local authorities have cooperated with international organisations to carry out demining activities.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam, Quang Tri is striving to become the first locality in Vietnam to be safe from UXOs left over by the war in 2025.
The locality aims to clean up about 3,000 ha of contaminated land and mobilise 10 million USD each year from foreign non-governmental organisations for the task. It will strive to complete the zoning of land areas contaminated with cluster bombs and announce dangerous areas to the public, and build policies on human resource development serving bomb and mine clearance in the 2021-2025 period.
Each year, up to 60,000 people can access education programmes on bombs and mines, and 1,300-1,500 victims and their families are expected to receive support in healthcare and livelihood development.
By 2025, all local schools will include bomb and mine education in their curricular./.