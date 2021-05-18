Society Greetings extended to Buddhists in HCM City on Buddha’s birthday Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation to visit a number of Buddhist worship facilities in the city to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha's 2565th birthday.

Society Huge bomb safely deactivated in Quang Tri Sappers with the Military High Command in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 successfully deactivated and removed a huge bomb left over from wartime that was found in the Thach Han River.

Society HCM City: Over 2,100 Party members receive membership badges Some 2,179 Party members in Ho Chi Minh City were presented with membership badges at a recent ceremony held by the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Committee on the occasion of the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh.