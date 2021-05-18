Quang Tri presents medical supplies to help Lao localities fight COVID-19
At the handover ceremony (Source: baoquangtri.vn)
Quang Tri (VNA) – Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 presented medical supplies to three districts in Salavan and Savannakhet provinces of Laos to support their COVID-19 prevention and control.
The supplies, valued at amounted to 630 million VND (27,375 USD), included antiseptic solutions, protective clothes, thermometers, disinfectant sprayers, and medical masks.
The two Lao provinces share a border with Quang Tri; and the beneficiaries are Salavan’s Sa Mouay district and Savannakhet’s Sepon and Nong districts.
At the handover ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People's Committee Hoang Nam said Quang Tri wants to join hands with the Lao provinces to put the pandemic under control in border areas for people’s wellbeing.
Representatives of Salavan and Savannakhet said the medical supplies will help improve their COVID-19 response capacity and vowed to soon distribute the supplies to those who need them.
To date, Quang Tri logged three domestic infections of SARS‑CoV‑2. The province has been running checkpoints in border areas to prevent illegal entry and exit.
Salavan and Savannakhet, meanwhile, have so far reported dozens of cases of COVID-19./.