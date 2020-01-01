Quang Tri province starts construction of 3 more wind power plants
A ground-breaking ceremony was held in the central province of Quang Tri on December 31 for three wind power plants with a combined capacity of 144 MW.
A wind power project in the mountainous district of Huong Hoa, Quang Tri. (Photo: VNA)
The construction of the three plants, with a total investment of 4.8 trillion VND (nearly 207 million USD), was approved by the provincial People’s Committee in September last year. They are scheduled to be completed and to start generating electricity in October next year, with an operational duration of 50 years.
The western mountainous area of Quang Tri province enjoys great potential for wind power generation, with an average velocity of 6-7m per second. As of the end of last year, Quang Tri was home to over 70 wind power projects with a combined capacity of over 3,600 MW and tens of trillions of VND in capital.
Also during the last days of 2019, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for an electricity transmission project in Quang Tri which aims to ensure the connection between the wind power plants in the western part of the province to the national grid./.