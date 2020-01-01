Business Vietnam Airlines greets first passengers in New Year National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on January 1 joined hands with the country’s four major tourist cities - Hanoi, Hue, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City - to welcome the first passengers of the airline in 2020.

Business Hanoi collects nearly 250 trillion VND to its coffer Hanoi collected 249.127 trillion VND (about 10.780 billion USD) to its coffer in 2019, representing 101.5 percent of its projection and 13.5 percent higher than the figure in 2018, according to a leading municipal taxation official.

Business Tet gift hampers popular item at year-end During the year-end period, retailers have been displaying many kinds of Tet (Lunar New Year) gift hampers to serve the shopping and gifting needs of consumers.

Business SeABank completes settlement of VAMC special bonds The Southeast Asia Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SeABank) has completed the early redemption of all special bonds at the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC), thereby helping the bank proactively monitor and handle bad debts.