Quang Tri safely handles nearly 500 billets, explosives
A bomb and mine clearing team in the central province of Quang Tri has found nearly 500 billets and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) left from the war in Vinh Linh district's Vinh Tu commune.
A bomb and mine clearing team in the central province of Quang Tri has found nearly 500 billets and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) left from the war in Vinh Linh district's Vinh Tu commune.
The bomb and mining clearing team of NPA/RENEW - a cooperative programme between Quang Tri and foreign NGOs, and Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) to restore the environment and address the consequences of war, discovered an ammunition depot with a total of 495 bullets and explosives of all kinds in an acacia forest in Huynh Cong Tay village.
This ammunition depot is almost intact, with many bullets still have detonators and pose a danger to local people.
All of these bullets and explosives were removed safely by the team.
Quang Tri is striving to, by 2025, become the first province in Vietnam to be safe from UXOs left over by the war.
It aims to clear about 3,000 ha of contaminated land and mobilise 10 million USD each year for the task during the 2021-2025 period, and announce dangerous areas to the public./.