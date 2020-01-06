The Office of Fisheries Inspection and Control at Cua Viet Fishing Port is available 24 hours a day. Fishing vessels arriving in the port shall have their information clearly verified by the owners with the date of arrival and the licence number for fishing operations.

When their ships dock fishermen are required to outline their trips so the origin of aquatic products can be traced. This both helps verify aquatic resources and raises awareness among fishermen about legal fishing.

Besides, the Quang Tri fisheries resources surveillance department has coordinated with the provincial coast guard to inspect, supervise and handle situations involving ships that violate regulations.

Quang Tri province has also installed monitoring equipment on fishing vessels with a length of 24m or more, thereby helping to keep a closer watch on their operations./.

