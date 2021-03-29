Quang Tri to kick off sea-island tourism programme in April
Ba Voi Waterfall in Huong Hoa commune, Dakrong district, Quang Tri province. (Photo: quangtri.gov.vn)
Quang Tri (VNA) - As local tourism starts to get busier thanks to COVID-19 being largely brought under control and warmer temperatures arriving, the central province of Quang Tri is planning to begin its season of sea-island tourism with a festival starting on April 30.
Taking place at the Cua Viet tourism site and Gio Hai Beach, the six-day festival will feature myriad enticing activities, including an arts programme, a conference on tourism cooperation promotion, a display of local specialties, and a food fair.
Local tourist destinations welcomed higher numbers of visitors in the closing days of March, with motorboats beginning to ferry passengers to Con Co Island and the food street on Cua Viet Beach in Gio Linh district opening to visitors.
Authorities are now rushing to improve related infrastructure and environmental sanitation standards, as well as promote local tourist destinations.
Most recently, the provincial People’s Committee directed the development of transport infrastructure for tourism activities at Ba Voi Waterfall in Dak Rong district and Ta Puong Waterfall in Huong Hoa district. People must currently walk along forest trails and cross streams to reach the two destinations./.