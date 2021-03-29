Travel Ninh Thuan moves to promote community-based tourism With advantages of natural beauty, history, and rich culture, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is striving to promote tourism development, especially community-based tourism, towards becoming an attractive destination with diverse tourism products.

Destinations Golden Bridge named world’s new wonders by UK daily The Golden Bridge in the central city of Da Nang has come first in a list of fresh wonders of the world compiled by the UK’s daily newspaper Daily Mail. Other wonders in the list include Bosco Verticale (or Vertical Forest) residential tower blocks in Milan (Italy); Gardens by the Bay urban park (Singapore); museum Soumaya in Mexico City (Mexico) and the Kalbarri Skywalk (Australia).

Travel Vietnam tourism looking forward to return of international visitors Although the domestic tourism is bouncing back, travel agencies still emphasise the need to open border for tourists from certain countries to reboot the industry.