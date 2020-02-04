Quang Tri to plant 60,000ha of forests by 2030
The central province of Quang Tri had over 110,000ha of forests for production as of early this month, 22,000ha of which have received Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest management certifications.
Quang Tri is one of the top localities nationwide in terms of forestation certified by the FSC. The province targets developing at least 60,000 ha of FSC-certified forests by 2030, tripling that in 2019.
Quang Tri is one of the top localities nationwide in terms of forestation certified by the FSC. The province targets developing at least 60,000 ha of FSC-certified forests by 2030, tripling that in 2019.
Forest planting in Quang Tri generates 800,000 – 1 million cu.m of wood per year, helping its wood processing and export industry rank second nationwide.
Its wood products have gained a firm foothold and been exported to demanding markets such as the US, the EU, Japan and the Republic of Korea, among others.
This year, Quang Tri will plant 6,000ha of concentrated forests and 2.5 million scattered trees, thus raising the forest coverage to over 50 percent.
Cam Lo will be one of the districts to plant the most concentrated forests in Quang Tri with about 1,500ha./.
