Environment Biodiversity conservation, tourism combined in national park With an area of about 31,000 hectares, the Nui Chua National Park features forest, sea and semi-arid spaces, and efforts are being made to conserve its rich biodiversity while tapping into tourism pot

Environment Giving recyclable trash new lease of life After a hard day at work, Luu Chung Nghia from Vong La commune on the outskirts of Hanoi returns home to his favourite hobby: creating toys from trash.

Environment Vietnam aims to ensure water security by 2030 By 2050, 60 percent of farming areas in Vietnam will be equipped with water-saving irrigation systems, according to the country's Water Management Strategy, which was recently approved by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Environment Students turn discarded plastic bags into bricks Tonnes of plastic waste, particularly discarded plastic bags threaten our planet with environmental pollution, and by now almost everybody knows it.