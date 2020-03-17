Quang Tri unlocks potential of coastal area
The coastal area of central Quang Tri province has served as an engine for local socio-economic development by luring many investors in leisure tourism, seaports and energy.
A corner of Con Co island in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – The coastal area of central Quang Tri province has served as an engine for local socio-economic development by luring many investors in leisure tourism, seaports and energy.
A 75km coastline and stunning beaches have favoured leisure tourism in Quang Tri. Besides, Cua Viet and My Thuy are ideal destinations for the construction of large-scale seaports that can handle ships of up to 100,000 tonnes.
Maritime tourism has been one of the magnets for Quang Tri, especially the Cua Tung-Cua Viet-Con Co island triangle, which is expected to be named a national tourist site in the near future.
Such pristine beaches as Cua Tung, Cua Viet, My Thuy and Mui Treo have become investment darlings. One of the most noteworthy projects is the 1.7 trillion VND (73.1 million USD) AE Resort-Cua Tung marine ecological urban area that covers more than 36ha.
In late August 2018, the People’s Committee of Con Co island district put into service high-speed boats from Con Co to Cua Viet beach, helping to reduce the travel time from 2 hours to only 45 minutes.
Quang Tri has also helped travel companies to access preferential capital and land-related incentives, while helping them with investment promotions and tourism connectivity in an effort to make tourism an economic spearhead, said Ha Sy Dong, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.
Apart from the Cua Viet seaport in Gio Linh district that can receive vessels of 3,000 tonnes, Quang Tri expects to house more seaports in the coming time, including one capable of receiving ships of 5,000 tonnes in Trieu An commune, Trieu Phong district. The 640 billion VND project on which construction is scheduled to last from 2020 to 2030 is expected to help attract more investment to the Quang Tri southeast economic zone.
In late February, the My Thuy International Port Joint Venture Company began the construction of a 14 trillion VND project in Hai An commune, Hai Lang district. With ten wharves capable of receiving ships of 100,000 tonnes, the seaport mainly serves the Quang Tri southeast economic zone, industrial parks in the province and goods from Laos and northeast Thailand via the North-East Economic Corridor.
With around 1,500 MW of solar power, Quang Tri has seen the presence of first solar power plants in coastal communes like Gio Thanh and Gio Hai in Gio Linh district.
By mid-March, the province had attracted 20 solar power projects, including one operational, two under construction and six submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for approval.
The construction of the deep-water My Thuy port has also facilitated the building of gas-powered and thermal power plants in the Quang Tri southeast economic zone, including the 1,320 MW thermal power project that has the largest-ever investment in Quang Tri so far, at 55 trillion VND.
Russia’s Gazprom is building a 340 MW gas-powered plant. Meanwhile, T&T Group is working on a thermal power project using liquefied gas, with total capacity in the first phase at 1,200-1,500 MW, with the second phase at 2,400-3,000 MW. /.