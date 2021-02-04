Quang Tri: Wind power projects worth over 250 million USD given go-ahead
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) - The administration of central Quang Tri province has approved in principle three wind power projects with total capital approximating 5.8 trillion VND (251.7 million USD).
They consist of the Phong Nguyen project, worth over 1.9 trillion VND in Tan Thanh and Huong Phung communes; Phong Huy, worth 1.913 trillion VND in Tan Thanh and Huong Tan communes; and Lien Lap, worth 1.973 trillion VND in Tan Lien, Tan Lap, and Huong Tan communes and Khe Sanh township.
All of these localities are located in the mountainous district of Huong Hoa.
Each project will feature 12 wind turbines with designed capacity of 48 MW and an operational lifespan of 50 years, the office of the provincial People’s Committee said on February 4.
Western mountainous areas of Quang Tri, especially border communes in Huong Hoa district, boast great potential for wind power development as wind speeds average 6 - 7 metres per second.
The province has already seen two wind power projects, Huong Linh 1 and 2, become operational.
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved planning for 31 wind power projects with combined capacity of over 1,177 MW in Quang Tri, 22 of which are scheduled to be put into commercial operation this year while seven others are currently under construction.
Studies and surveys are also being conducted on dozens of others in Quang Tri with total capacity of more than 3,600 MW.
Attracting investment to the energy sector, including wind power generation, is one of the priorities of Quang Tri province, which has also taken measures to support enterprises, such as developing e-administration, building an official database, and providing help relating to tax, insurance, land, and environmental matters.
Local authorities have committed that they will not sacrifice forest land for wind power development./.