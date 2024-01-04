Quang Tri works to live safely with bombs, mines by 2025
The central province of Quang Tri has taken bold steps to live safely with bombs and mines left over from wars by 2025.
The central province of Quang Tri has taken bold steps to live safely with bombs and mines left over from wars by 2025. (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri has taken bold steps to live safely with bombs and mines left over from wars by 2025.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam has ordered the local mine action centre to complete a set of landmine and explosive safety criteria to be applied across the province, ensuring that local people will be able to live safely in the areas previously contaminated by bombs and mines.
Quang Tri completed non-technical and technical surveys, and publicised a map that outlines areas with mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), he said, adding it has worked to clear minefields, place warning signs in areas where demining has not been carried out, raise public awareness of mine accident prevention, and ensure timely health care in case of any accident.
The province is striving to set up a complete map of locations with unexploded mines and bombs, while asking bomb and mine action organisations to study new technologies with a view to speeding up the clearance work.
Quang Tri has the highest proportion of landmine contamination in the country, with more than 81% of the local land affected. UXOs have killed over 3,400 people and injured 5,140 others since 1975.
According to the province’s steering board on the settlement of post-war unexploded ordnance and toxic chemical consequences, between 2021-2023, there were 47 project and non-project aids in this field conducted by foreign non-governmental organisations, with commitments of more than 57.5 million USD by March 2026.
Over the past three years, the province has cleared over 76,870 bombs and mines of all kinds, and cleaned 18,568 hectares of contaminated land. In addition, bomb and mine accident prevention has been integrated in the curricula of primary and secondary schools./.