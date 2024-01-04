Society Quang Nam: Emergency excavation planned for suspected shipwreck The Quang Nam Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested an emergency excavation of the water area near the coast of Hoi An City’s Cam An ward, where an attention-grabbing object believed to be an ancient shipwreck had been found several days before.

Society Greetings extended to Cambodia on 45th anniversary of January 7 Victory Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on January 4 visited and extended greetings to officials and staff of the Cambodian Consulate General in the city on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Cambodian people and army's victory in overthrowing the Pol Pol genocidal regime (January 7, 1979-2024).

Society Binh Duong cares for labourers on Lunar New Year As many as 46,500 gift packages worth 1 million VND (41 USD) each funded by the southern province of Binh Duong’s budget will be presented to labourers with difficult circumstances who cannot return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Scholarship presented to disadvantaged ethnic minority students in Bac Lieu As many as 90 scholarships worth 1 million VND (about 41 USD) each were given to students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas and children of border guard soldiers in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on January 4.