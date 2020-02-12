Quang Tri works to lure 2.3 million tourists this year
Tourists visit a revolutionary relic site in Quang Tri (Source: VNA)
Quang Tri (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri is striving to attract about 2.3 million visitors in 2020, up 13.6 percent year-on-year, including 188,000 foreigners.
To that end, the local authorities have focused on developing existing tourism products, and expanding investment in sea-based tourism.
Quang Tri boasts over 500 revolutionary and historical relic sites, including four special national sites namely Hien Luong-Ben Hai, Ho Chi Minh Trail, Vinh Moc tunnel and Vinh Linh tunnel village, and Quang Tri ancient citadel, which help the locality create its tourism trademark of “War memory-peace desire”.
To develop more tours of historical relic sites, the locality plans to launch a biennial “Festival for Peace” at national and international levels in July this year.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam, the festival aims to honour the value of peace, and deliver a message of Vietnamese people and peace-loving nations worldwide.
Quang Tri is giving priority to calling for investment in tourism, especially sea and island tourism, he said.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Chien said the locality has offered incentives to enterprises and investors in order to support them in developing resorts and opening tours of Con Co islands, towards upholding the potential of Cua Tung-Cua Viet-Con Co beach tourism triangle.
At present, a marine ecological urban area worth nearly 1.7 trillion VND (73.1 million USD) is being developed in Cua Tung beach. The project is expected to be completed in late 2021. Many resort projects are also underway in Cua Viet beach, especially Bien Vang resort with a total investment of 120 billion VND (5.16 million USD).
Since late August 2018, the People’s Committee of Con Co island district has operated high-speed ships to carry tourists from Cua Viet to the island, shortening the travel time to 45 minutes from 2 hours. In 2020, Con Co expects to operate 2-3 such vessels to serve tourists.
Last year, Quang Tri welcomed over 2 million holiday-makers, earning over 1.7 trillion VND (73.1 million USD) in revenue, up 11 percent against the previous year./.