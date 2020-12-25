Politics NA deputies honoured for contributions to legislative operations National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony held on December 24 by the NA Standing Committee to honour individuals who have made important contributions to improving the quality and efficiency of the NA’s operations.

World Vietnam succeeding in connecting ASEAN with UNSC: French diplomat Vietnam has been very successful in connecting ASEAN with the UN Security Council (UNSC), Ambassador Nathalie Estival-Broadhurst, Deputy Permanent Representative of France to the UN, said while talking about Vietnam’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2020.

Politics Vietnam excellent as ASEAN Chair despite pandemic: Japanese expert Vietnam successfully accomplished its role as ASEAN Chair 2020 in the context of COVID-19’s impact being beyond imagination, the Director of the Vietnam Economic Research Institute (VERI), Hiroyuki Moribe, has said.