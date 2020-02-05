Quarantine applied for people entering Vietnam from China
-
Vice Chairman of Lang Son provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Hai inspects nCoV prevention works at schools in the border district of Cao Loc (Photo: VNA)
-
Decontamination is conducted at Regiment 123, where Vietnamese and foreigners entering Vietnam from China are quarantined (Photo: VNA)
-
Health inspector at international border gate of Dong Dang train station in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)
-
Upon arriving in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, tourists are provided with a leaflet on nCoV epidemic (Photo: VNA)
-
A hospital specialising in quarantine for suspected nCoV cases is established in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
-
The quarantine hospital in Quang Ninh province is inside Mong Cai municipal Heath Centre that has been completed recently (Photo: VNA)
-
The quarantine hospital in Quang Ninh province is inside Mong Cai municipal Heath Centre that has been completed recently (Photo: VNA)
-
The quarantine hospital in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam inspects coronavirus prevention and control work in Quảng Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
-
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam inspects coronavirus prevention and control work in Quảng Ninh province (Photo: VNA)