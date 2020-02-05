Hotline: (024) 39411349
Quarantine applied for people entering Vietnam from China

As of February 3, all Vietnamese and foreigners entering Vietnam from China will be quarantined for 14 days in an effort to stamp out the acute respiratory disease caused by new coronavirus outbreak.
  • Vice Chairman of Lang Son provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Hai inspects nCoV prevention works at schools in the border district of Cao Loc (Photo: VNA)

  • Decontamination is conducted at Regiment 123, where Vietnamese and foreigners entering Vietnam from China are quarantined (Photo: VNA)

  • Health inspector at international border gate of Dong Dang train station in Lang Son province (Photo: VNA)

  • Upon arriving in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, tourists are provided with a leaflet on nCoV epidemic (Photo: VNA)

  • A hospital specialising in quarantine for suspected nCoV cases is established in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

  • The quarantine hospital in Quang Ninh province is inside Mong Cai municipal Heath Centre that has been completed recently (Photo: VNA)

  • The quarantine hospital in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

  • Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam inspects coronavirus prevention and control work in Quảng Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

