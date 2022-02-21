Society Hanoi medical workers congratulated on Vietnamese Doctors’ Day Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung sent congratulations to the local medical staff on the 67th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27) while visiting the city’s Health Department and the Saint Paul General Hospital on February 21.

Health Ministry to cut COVID-19 test prices by 30 percent The new ceiling price of COVID-19 tests will be up to 30 percent lower than the current one, according to the Ministry of Health’s recent circular effective from February 21.