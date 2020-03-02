Quarantine – top solution to prevent COVID-19: Hanoi leader
Quarantine is still the top solution to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the COVID-19, according to Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue made the affirmation at a working session with the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control on March 2.
“The most important thing is to make information transparent,” he said.
The Party official also laid stress on environmental hygiene and sterilization of schools, offices and other public places.
He said absolute safety at schools must be ensured when students return to school, adding that the municipal authorities should make the decision on whether to resume schools based on the development of the epidemic from now to March 8. Schools in Hanoi have stayed closed since February 3 and will remain so until March 8.
Hue also required relevant agencies to prepare plans for teaching on television in the worst scenario when students would have to continue to stay at home.
The official asked the health sector to stay vigilant and ensure the supply of medical supplies for epidemic control, noting that the epidemic has entered a new period when it has spread to many countries worldwide with unpredictable developments.
At the same time, Hanoi must continue to implement measures to maintain the socio-economic growth momentum, he said.
According to Director of the city’s Health Department Nguyen Khac Hien, as of March 1 Hanoi had not reported any new case of COVID-19. At present, 2,240 people returning from epidemic-hit areas are being quarantined at four facilities, while 2,115 are under monitoring at home.
Medical establishments in Hanoi are now capable of providing 5,000 beds for treating COVID-19 patients. In case of the epidemic happening and spreading, the city will set up two specialized hospitals, each with a capacity of 600 beds.
So far, there have been 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vietnam and all patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals./.