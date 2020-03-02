Health Accomodations ready for people from COVID-19-hit areas in RoK Hanoi Capital High Command has fully prepared necessities at a military school in Son Tay Town to quarantine those from infected areas in the Republic of Korea.

Health Localities asked to keep quarantining people from some coronavirus-hit countries The Ministry of Health (MoH) on February 29 continued to urge localities nationwide to push ahead with quarantining people from some countries hit by COVID-19, given high risk of recording new cases.

Health Travellers from Iran, Italy required to fill medical declarations The Health Ministry said on February 29 that it has sent dispatch No.987/BYT-DP to People’s Committees of cities and provinces informing them on the requirement for medical declaration for travellers coming from or travelling through Iran and Italy.

Health Vietnamese citizen infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in RoK A Vietnamese citizen has been confirmed to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus in Daegu city, one of the two epicenters of COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea (RoK).