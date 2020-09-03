Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return home from Thailand More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely from Thailand on September 2 and were put under quarantine upon their arrival.

Society Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30 Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on August 31.

Society OVs in Laos celebrate Buddhist Vu Lan festival Vietnamese expatriates in Laos on September 2 gathered at a Vu Lan festival at Phat Tich pagoda in Vientiane to express their deep gratitude towards parents.

Society Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.