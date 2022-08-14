Quat Dong embroidery village
-
Many people from other provinces learn the embroidery craft in Quat Dong village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A Quat Dong artisan sketches patterns on fabric before embroidering. It takes three to four days to finish an embroidered painting. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)