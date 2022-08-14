Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Quat Dong embroidery village

Located in Thuong Tin district, about 25km from Hanoi’s centre, Quat Dong village is well-known for its colorful handmade embroidered products reflecting the Vietnamese people and land which are favored by both domestic customers and foreign friends.
VNA

  • Many people from other provinces learn the embroidery craft in Quat Dong village. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • A Quat Dong artisan sketches patterns on fabric before embroidering. It takes three to four days to finish an embroidered painting. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The major artworks of Quat Dong village feature many familiar images of Vietnam, including banyan trees, a river wharf, and scenic spots such as One Pillar pagoda, Ngoc Son temple, Hong Thai communal house and Hue’s imperial city. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Other albums