Politics National Assembly's television channel launches new logo The National Assembly (NA)’s television channel on June 3 introduced its new logo at a ceremony attended by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics More draft laws debated at NA session The draft Petroleum Law (amended) and the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies were among the matters tabled at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 3.

Politics 19th ASEAN Regional Forum Security Policy Conference held online The 19th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Security Policy Conference took place via videoconference under the chair of Cambodia on June 3.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 3.